Mark Hix’s Barbecued Beef Ribs Recipe American-style ribs are given a British twist with some of our favourite ingredients

Ingredients



1 tbsp vegetable oil

12-16 Freedom Food-labelled short

Beef ribs

For the sauce

25g/1oz knob of butter

4 large shallots, peeled and finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

200ml/7fl oz cider

200ml/7fl oz beef stock

60-80g/2½-3½oz tomato ketchup

60-80g/2½-3½oz HP sauce

½ tbsp Tewksbury mustard

1 tbsp clear honey

1 small chilli, finely chopped

4 tbsp tomato purée

40ml/1½fl oz Worcestershire sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper





Method



Preheat the oven to 160°C, 300°F, Gas 2.

Heat the vegetable oil in a heavybased frying pan, add the short beef ribs and fry for 2-3 minutes on each side to give them a nice colour. Transfer to an ovenproof dish.

Mix all the sauce ingredients together then pour over the ribs and turn to coat all over. Cook in the preheated oven for an hour or until tender and the meat is just falling away from the bone.

For a summery touch, cook the ribs as above then place on a hot barbecue until lightly charred.