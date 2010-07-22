Mark Hix’s Barbecued Beef Ribs Recipe
American-style ribs are given a British twist with some of our favourite ingredients
Ingredients
1 tbsp vegetable oil
12-16 Freedom Food-labelled short
Beef ribs
For the sauce
25g/1oz knob of butter
4 large shallots, peeled and finely chopped
4 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
200ml/7fl oz cider
200ml/7fl oz beef stock
60-80g/2½-3½oz tomato ketchup
60-80g/2½-3½oz HP sauce
½ tbsp Tewksbury mustard
1 tbsp clear honey
1 small chilli, finely chopped
4 tbsp tomato purée
40ml/1½fl oz Worcestershire sauce
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 160°C, 300°F, Gas 2.
Heat the vegetable oil in a heavybased frying pan, add the short beef ribs and fry for 2-3 minutes on each side to give them a nice colour. Transfer to an ovenproof dish.
Mix all the sauce ingredients together then pour over the ribs and turn to coat all over. Cook in the preheated oven for an hour or until tender and the meat is just falling away from the bone.
For a summery touch, cook the ribs as above then place on a hot barbecue until lightly charred.