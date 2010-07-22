﻿

Antony Worrall Thompson's Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wings Recipe

INGREDIENTS

  • 20 Freedom Food-labelled chicken wings
  • (about 1.6kg/3½1b), cut in half through the joint, tips discarded

For the marinade

  • 2 tbsp Szechuan peppercorns, toasted in a dry frying pan, then ground
  • 1 tbsp peeled and chopped garlic
  • 3 tbsp finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 3 tbsp grated orange zest (from about 4 large oranges)
  • 4 spring onions, trimmed and chopped
  • 1 chilli, deseeded and chopped
  • 2 tbsp clear honey
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 150ml/¼pt vegetable oil
  • 50ml/2fl oz toasted sesame oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

METHOD

Start by making the marinade. In a food processor, blend the ground Szechuan peppercorns, garlic, ginger, orange zest, spring onions and chilli to a rough paste.

Add the honey, soy and oils and whizz to a fairly smooth consistency. Season generously with salt and black pepper and transfer to a large bowl.

Add the chicken and coat well. Cover and marinate in the fridge for at least 4 hours, turning occasionally. Remove from the fridge 30 minutes before cooking.

Drain the chicken from the marinade and cook on the prepared barbecue grill for 7-8 minutes on each side until thoroughly cooked and lightly charred.

