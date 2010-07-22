Antony Worrall Thompson's Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wings Recipe

INGREDIENTS

20 Freedom Food-labelled chicken wings

(about 1.6kg/3½1b), cut in half through the joint, tips discarded

For the marinade

2 tbsp Szechuan peppercorns, toasted in a dry frying pan, then ground

1 tbsp peeled and chopped garlic

3 tbsp finely chopped fresh ginger

3 tbsp grated orange zest (from about 4 large oranges)

4 spring onions, trimmed and chopped

1 chilli, deseeded and chopped

2 tbsp clear honey

2 tbsp soy sauce

150ml/¼pt vegetable oil

50ml/2fl oz toasted sesame oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

METHOD

Start by making the marinade. In a food processor, blend the ground Szechuan peppercorns, garlic, ginger, orange zest, spring onions and chilli to a rough paste.

Add the honey, soy and oils and whizz to a fairly smooth consistency. Season generously with salt and black pepper and transfer to a large bowl.

Add the chicken and coat well. Cover and marinate in the fridge for at least 4 hours, turning occasionally. Remove from the fridge 30 minutes before cooking.

Drain the chicken from the marinade and cook on the prepared barbecue grill for 7-8 minutes on each side until thoroughly cooked and lightly charred.