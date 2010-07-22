Antony Worrall Thompson's Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wings Recipe
INGREDIENTS
-
20 Freedom Food-labelled chicken wings
-
(about 1.6kg/3½1b), cut in half through the joint, tips discarded
For the marinade
-
2 tbsp Szechuan peppercorns, toasted in a dry frying pan, then ground
-
1 tbsp peeled and chopped garlic
-
3 tbsp finely chopped fresh ginger
-
3 tbsp grated orange zest (from about 4 large oranges)
-
4 spring onions, trimmed and chopped
-
1 chilli, deseeded and chopped
-
2 tbsp clear honey
-
2 tbsp soy sauce
-
150ml/¼pt vegetable oil
-
50ml/2fl oz toasted sesame oil
-
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
METHOD
Start by making the marinade. In a food processor, blend the ground Szechuan peppercorns, garlic, ginger, orange zest, spring onions and chilli to a rough paste.
Add the honey, soy and oils and whizz to a fairly smooth consistency. Season generously with salt and black pepper and transfer to a large bowl.
Add the chicken and coat well. Cover and marinate in the fridge for at least 4 hours, turning occasionally. Remove from the fridge 30 minutes before cooking.
Drain the chicken from the marinade and cook on the prepared barbecue grill for 7-8 minutes on each side until thoroughly cooked and lightly charred.