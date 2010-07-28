Strawberry and Cream Cake
Enjoy the classic combination in this spectacular centrepiece that’s deceptively simple to create
INGREDIENTS
-
75g/3oz Trex, at room
-
temperature, plus extra for greasing
-
125g/4½oz self-raising flour
-
1 tsp baking powder
-
Pinch of salt
-
115g/4¼oz caster sugar
-
2 eggs
-
3 tbsp milk
-
½ tsp vanilla extract
-
1 tsp finely grated lemon zest
To decorate
-
3-4 tbsp strawberry jam
-
150ml/¼pt double cream,whipped
-
150g/5oz strawberries, rinsed, hulled and sliced
METHOD
Position the oven shelves towards the centre of the oven. Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4 and lightly grease 2 x 18cm/7in sandwich tins with a little Trex, line with circles of greaseproof paper then lightly grease the paper.
Sift the flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Add the sugar, Trex, eggs, milk, vanilla extract and lemon zest.
Using a wooden spoon, beat the mix for 1-2 minutes until smooth and creamy then divide between the prepared tins and level the surfaces.
Bake in the preheated oven for 18-20 minutes until golden– when cooked they should spring back when touched lightly in the centre.
Put the tins on a wire rack to cool for a few minutes then carefully take the cakes out of their tins and cool on the wire rack, removing the lining paper.
When completely cool sandwich the cakes together with the strawberry jam and half the whipped cream and sliced strawberries.
Spread the remaining whipped cream on top and arrange more strawberries over. Store in the fridge and serve at room temperature.