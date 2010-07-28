Strawberry and Cream Cake Enjoy the classic combination in this spectacular centrepiece that’s deceptively simple to create

INGREDIENTS

75g/3oz Trex, at room

temperature, plus extra for greasing

125g/4½oz self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

115g/4¼oz caster sugar

2 eggs

3 tbsp milk

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp finely grated lemon zest

To decorate

3-4 tbsp strawberry jam

150ml/¼pt double cream,whipped

150g/5oz strawberries, rinsed, hulled and sliced

METHOD

Position the oven shelves towards the centre of the oven. Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4 and lightly grease 2 x 18cm/7in sandwich tins with a little Trex, line with circles of greaseproof paper then lightly grease the paper.

Sift the flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Add the sugar, Trex, eggs, milk, vanilla extract and lemon zest.

Using a wooden spoon, beat the mix for 1-2 minutes until smooth and creamy then divide between the prepared tins and level the surfaces.

Bake in the preheated oven for 18-20 minutes until golden– when cooked they should spring back when touched lightly in the centre.

Put the tins on a wire rack to cool for a few minutes then carefully take the cakes out of their tins and cool on the wire rack, removing the lining paper.

When completely cool sandwich the cakes together with the strawberry jam and half the whipped cream and sliced strawberries.

Spread the remaining whipped cream on top and arrange more strawberries over. Store in the fridge and serve at room temperature.