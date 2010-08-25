Bill Grainger's crisp pork belly with apple sauce

Ingredients

900g pork belly

sea salt

3 bay leaves

4 garlic cloves, squashed with the back of a knife

3 strips of orange peel



For the apple sauce

4 apples

60ml water

2 tbs caster sugar

Knob of butter

1 tbs lemon juice

Pinch of mixed spice



Method



Preheat the oven to 140ºC/gas mark 1 and score the pork belly lengthways with a sharp knife (a craft knife is useful for this). Rub the pork belly with lots of sea salt, making sure you get into the score marks. Put, uncovered, in the fridge for 30 minutes to dry out.



Put the bay leaves, garlic and orange peel in a roasting tin and place the pork belly on top. Pour 1cm cold water into the tin and roast the pork, uncovered, for 3 hours.



Increase the oven to 220ºC/gas mark 8 and roast the pork for 20–30 minutes, or until the skin crackles. (If the skin won’t crackle, put under a hot grill for 1–2 minutes.) Remove from the oven, cover with foil and leave to rest for 15 minutes. Serve with apple sauce and salad leaves.



For the apple sauce

Peel, core and cut 4 apples into quarters. Put in a saucepan with 60ml water. Cover the pan and simmer over medium heat for 10 minutes until the apple is soft.



Add 2 tablespoons caster sugar, a knob of butter, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and a pinch of mixed spice. Stir until the sugar has dissolved and the butter melted, then remove from the heat and cool a little before serving.