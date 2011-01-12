Duck breasts with port and berry sauce The rich sauce is the perfect foil for the duck. Make the rösti by frying grated potato and greens – leftovers are perfect for this

Ingredients (Serves 4)

4 duck breasts, each weighing about 200g/7oz

1 tbsp oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

200ml/7fl oz port

2 tbsp redcurrant jelly

2 tsp concentrated liquid beef stock

50g/2oz unsalted butter, cubed

1 tsp arrowroot

200g/7oz seasonal mixed berries

Bubble-and-squeak rösti and green beans, to serve



Method



Preheat the oven to 220°C, 425°F, Gas 7. Brush each duck breast with oil and season well.



Place a large frying pan over a high heat and lay the duck breasts, skin-side down, in the hot pan. Fry them for 2 minutes then turn them over and fry for 2 minutes more on the other side. Transfer the duck to a roasting tin and bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes.



Bring half the port to the boil in a saucepan, simmer until reduced by half then add the remaining port. Return to the boil then simmer until reduced by half again. Add the redcurrant jelly and the beef stock and stir until the jelly has melted. Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the butter, a little at a time.



Blend the arrowroot with 1 tbsp of cold water and add to the saucepan with the berries. Return to the heat and simmer for 2 minutes until the sauce becomes thick and glossy.



Allow the duck to rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with the bubble and squeak rösti and green beans, with a little port-and-berry sauce spooned over.