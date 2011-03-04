Smoked salmon and scrambled egg pancakes Enclosed in a delicious pancake, this classic combo reaches new heights. Don’t save this just for Shrove Tuesday – it also makes a great weekend brunch

Ingredients

For the pancakes (Makes 7-8 pancakes (depending on thickness))

75g/3oz plain flour

Pinch salt

2 large British Lion eggs

150ml/¼pt milk

A little oil, for frying



For the smoked salmon and scrambled egg filling (serves 4)

6 large British Lion eggs

3 tbsp milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

15g/½oz butter

100g/4oz smoked salmon slices

Fresh dill, snipped, to serve



Method



For the pancakes, place the flour, salt and eggs in a large bowl with half the milk. Whisk until the mixture is lump-free, then add the remaining milk and whisk again until smooth.



If you prefer, place all the ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth. Pour the batter into a jug. It should be the consistency of single cream, so add a small amount of water if it seems too thick.



Heat a 20cm/8in diameter non-stick frying pan until hot, drizzle a little oil over the centre and wipe it around with a piece of scrunched-up kitchen paper. Pour a little of the batter into the pan and immediately tilt the pan to spread the batter thinly and evenly over the base.



Cook for 2 minutes, or until the top is set and the base golden. Turn the pancake over with a spatula, or flip it over if you are feeling brave. Cook for a further 1-2 minutes until the other side is golden. Transfer to a plate.



Use the batter and a little more oil to make the rest of the pancakes in the same way, interleaving them with greaseproof paper and keeping warm in the oven until needed.



For the filling, crack the eggs into a large jug, add the milk and seasoning then beat well with a wire whisk until the egg mixture is just smooth.



Melt the butter in a non-stick pan, add the egg and cook over a low heat, stirring with a wooden spoon until the eggs have scrambled – 2-3 minutes depending on how you like them. Remove from the heat.



Divide the eggs between 8 pancakes, top with the smoked salmon slices then fold over and scatter over some snipped fresh dill.



Allow 2 pancakes per person and serve straight away.