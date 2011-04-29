A common rice pudding from Eliza Acton's Modern Cookery for Private Families

Ingredients

6oz pudding rice

1 quart milk

3oz sugar

3 large eggs or 4 small

Nutmeg

Lemon rind

Cinnamon



Method



Throw six ounces of rice into plenty of cold water, and boil it gently from eight to ten minutes; drain it well in a sieve or strainer, and put it into a clean saucepan with a quart of milk; let it stew until tender, sweeten it with three ounces of sugar, stir to it, gradually, three large, or four small eggs, beaten and strained; add grated nutmeg, lemon-rind, or cinnamon to give it flavour, and bake it one hour in a gentle oven.



Rice, 6 oz.; in water, 8 to 10 minutes. Milk, 1 quart: ¾ to 1 hour. Sugar, 3 oz.; eggs, 3 large, or 4 small; flavouring of nutmeg, lemon-rind, or cinnamon: bake 1 hour, gentle oven.