Brian Tuner's pork schnitzel with anchovy and caper relish

Ingredients (Serves 4)

4 x 225g/8oz pork chops, rind removed

50g/2oz plain flour

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 eggs

175g/6oz fresh white breadcrumbs

50g/2oz Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

1 tbsp olive oil

100g/4oz unsalted butter

2 tbsp capers

Juice of 1 lemon

4 anchovy fillets, finely chopped



Method



Using a strong knife trim and clean about 4cm/1½in of the “sticking-out” bones of the chops. Put the chops between 2 sheets of clingfilm and bash until they are about 5mm/¼in thick.



When finished, trim the meat to neaten. Season the flour and put into a shallow container. Beat the eggs and put into another container. Mix the breadcrumbs, Parmesan and parsley in a third shallow container.



Carefully coat the meat with flour, shaking off any excess. Next dip into the egg, shake off any excess, then put into the breadcrumb mix. Make sure the breadcrumbs are well stuck on.



Heat the oil and 25g/1oz of the butter in a frying pan. Fry the chops on one side to a golden brown colour – about 3-4 minutes. Turn over and cook for another 3-4 minutes. Keep the cooked schnitzels warm until ready to serve.



When all the schnitzels are cooked, melt the remaining butter in a clean pan. As it colours, take off the heat and add the capers, lemon juice and anchovies. Pour over the schnitzels and serve.