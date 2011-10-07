Grilled venison and green sauce sandwich
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 8 anchovies in olive oil
- 2 large cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped
- Zest of ½ lemon
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 150ml/¼pt red wine
- 600g/1¼lb venison fillet
For the green sauce
- 2 tbsp fresh tarragon, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp fresh marjoram, finely chopped
- ½ tbsp baby capers, drained
- ½ medium shallot, finely chopped
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 1 small clove garlic, peeled and finely chopped
- Sea salt
To serve
- 8 slices sourdough, medium sliced
- ½ tsp Dijon mustard per sandwich
Method
In a small saucepan gently fry the anchovies in their olive oil for 2 minutes or so until they have totally collapsed – you will see this happen when you stir them with a spoon. Add the garlic, lemon zest and black pepper before pouring in the wine. Bring up to a simmer then turn off the heat and leave to cool.
Put the venison fillet into a bowl and pour over the marinade. Leave to marinate for 4 hours.
In the meantime, make the green sauce. Mix together the tarragon, marjoram, capers, shallot, lemon juice, olive oil and garlic then season with sea salt to taste.
Heat a griddle until hot. Remove the venison from the marinade and sear on the hot griddle for 3-4 minutes on each side, brushing occasionally with the marinade – it should be well coloured on the outside and pink in the middle.
Toast the sourdough bread and spread the mustard over 4 slices. Slice the venison and lay it on top. Spoon over the green sauce then top each with a remaining slice of toast. Eat immediately.