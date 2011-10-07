﻿

Grilled venison and green sauce sandwich

hellomagazine.com

 

Ingredients (Serves 4)

 

  • 8 anchovies in olive oil
  • 2 large cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped
  • Zest of ½ lemon
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 150ml/¼pt red wine
  • 600g/1¼lb venison fillet


For the green sauce

 

  • 2 tbsp fresh tarragon, finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp fresh marjoram, finely chopped
  • ½ tbsp baby capers, drained
  • ½ medium shallot, finely chopped
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 small clove garlic, peeled and finely chopped
  • Sea salt


To serve

 

 

  • 8 slices sourdough, medium sliced
  • ½ tsp Dijon mustard per sandwich


Method

In a small saucepan gently fry the anchovies in their olive oil for 2 minutes or so until they have totally collapsed – you will see this happen when you stir them with a spoon. Add the garlic, lemon zest and black pepper before pouring in the wine. Bring up to a simmer then turn off the heat and leave to cool.

Put the venison fillet into a bowl and pour over the marinade. Leave to marinate for 4 hours.

In the meantime, make the green sauce. Mix together the tarragon, marjoram, capers, shallot, lemon juice, olive oil and garlic then season with sea salt to taste.

Heat a griddle until hot. Remove the venison from the marinade and sear on the hot griddle for 3-4 minutes on each side, brushing occasionally with the marinade – it should be well coloured on the outside and pink in the middle.

Toast the sourdough bread and spread the mustard over 4 slices. Slice the venison and lay it on top. Spoon over the green sauce then top each with a remaining slice of toast. Eat immediately.

 

More on:

More about venison

More news