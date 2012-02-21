Ingredients (Serves 3-4)

Pancake batter

124g rice flour

1 tablespoon flavourless oil or melted butter

¼ teaspoon turmeric

¼ teaspoon salt

175ml water

88ml coconut milk

Filling

250g cooked chicken or pork, cut into slices

150g raw shelled prawns

1 onion, sliced

1 large or 3 small spring onions, finely sliced on diagonal

100g beansprouts

1 teaspoon flavourless oil

Nuoc Cham dipping sauce

2 tablespoons sugar

4 tablespoons water

Juice of 1 lime, to taste

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 bird’s eye chillies, finely sliced

1 clove of garlic, chopped (optional)

1 butterhead lettuce

Bunch of mint leaves

Bunch of coriander leaves

Flavourless oil such as groundnut, for frying



Method



1. Whisk the batter ingredients together



2. Heat a frying or crepe pan (or a wok) to a high temperature and pour in a tablespoon of oil. When this is hot, ladle in enough of your batter to just cover the base of the pan



3. After a few minutes, scatter the meat, onion, spring onion, the prawns and the beansprouts over half the pancake. Fold half the pancake over, pour another teaspoon or so of oil around the edge of the pancake and cover with an upturned metal bowl or a lid and cook for about 3-4 minutes, until the ingredients start to soften and the underneath of the crepe has started to turn golden and darker brown in spots



4. While the pancake is cooking, mix together all the ingredients for the Nuoc Cham dipping sauce and whisk till the sugar dissolves. Tear the leaves from the lettuce leaving them as large as possible.



5. Drain the pancake on some kitchen paper and pop onto a plate; to eat, tear pieces of it off and wrap up in the lettuce leaves with some of the fresh herbs. Dip into the nuoc cham and enjoy.