INGREDIENTS:

- 50my Tanqueray® No. Ten

- 15ml sugar syrup

- Quarter of a grapefruit

- Ice cubes



METHOD:



1. Pour 50ml of Tanqueray® No. Ten and 15ml sugar syrup in a shaker



2. Crush quarter of a grapefruit and then dunk in the mix



3. Throw in some ice



4. Shake it up and serve in a martini glass