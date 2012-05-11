﻿

Ten Southside gin cocktail

 

INGREDIENTS:
- 50ml Tanqueray® No. Ten
- 15ml fresh lemon juice
- 15ml sugar syrup
- Mint leaves
1 bottle premium quality soda water
- Ice cubes

METHOD:

1. Smash a mint sprig, 15ml lemon juice and sugar syrup in a mixing glass

2. Splash 50ml Tanqueray® No. Ten gin and make it spin

3. Pour into a highball of crushed ice and swirl

4. Top off with soda water and a mint sprig to garnish

5. Optional: For an added twist add a splash of fresh apple juice

 

