Ten Southside gin cocktail

hellomagazine.com
Delicious and fresh Southside gin cocktail made with Tanqueray gin
INGREDIENTS:
- 50ml Tanqueray® No. Ten
- 15ml fresh lemon juice
- 15ml sugar syrup
- Mint leaves
1 bottle premium quality soda water
- Ice cubes
METHOD:
1. Smash a mint sprig, 15ml lemon juice and sugar syrup in a mixing glass
2. Splash 50ml Tanqueray® No. Ten gin and make it spin
3. Pour into a highball of crushed ice and swirl
4. Top off with soda water and a mint sprig to garnish
5. Optional: For an added twist add a splash of fresh apple juice