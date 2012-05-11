Ten Southside gin cocktail

INGREDIENTS:

- 50ml Tanqueray® No. Ten

- 15ml fresh lemon juice

- 15ml sugar syrup

- Mint leaves

1 bottle premium quality soda water

- Ice cubes



METHOD:



1. Smash a mint sprig, 15ml lemon juice and sugar syrup in a mixing glass



2. Splash 50ml Tanqueray® No. Ten gin and make it spin



3. Pour into a highball of crushed ice and swirl



4. Top off with soda water and a mint sprig to garnish



5. Optional: For an added twist add a splash of fresh apple juice