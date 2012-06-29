﻿

Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

Dish type: Dessert

The perfect supper party finale - homemade petite fours will wow your friends, but they are incredibly easy to make and fun to do with the kids.  

Preparation time: 5-10 minutes
Chilling time: 1 hour

Method:

Simply melt chocolate in a bowl set over a small saucepan of gently simmering water. You can use a combination of milk, dark or white chocolate.  

Leave fruit to set on a baking sheet lined with non-stick baking paper in a cool place. Or sprinkle with chopped pistachio, hazelnuts or desiccated coconut.
      
For a little girlie glitz sprinkle with coloured edible glitter flakes or pastel coloured sugar sprinkles.  

Leave to set on a baking sheet lined with non-stick baking paper in a cool place.

