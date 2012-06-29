hellomagazine.com
Chocolate Dipped Strawberries
Dish type: Dessert
The perfect supper party finale - homemade petite fours will wow your friends, but they are incredibly easy to make and fun to do with the kids.
Preparation time: 5-10 minutes
Chilling time: 1 hour
Method:
Simply melt chocolate in a bowl set over a small saucepan of gently simmering water. You can use a combination of milk, dark or white chocolate.
Leave fruit to set on a baking sheet lined with non-stick baking paper in a cool place. Or sprinkle with chopped pistachio, hazelnuts or desiccated coconut.
For a little girlie glitz sprinkle with coloured edible glitter flakes or pastel coloured sugar sprinkles.
Leave to set on a baking sheet lined with non-stick baking paper in a cool place.