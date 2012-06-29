June 29, 2012 - 13:33 BST hellomagazine.com Strawberry Cream Victoria Sponge Cake Dish type: Cake Serves 4 people Preparation time: 20 minutes Baking time: 20 minutesNamed after Queen Victoria herself, there are few cakes that can beat this all-time classic recipe. You can spread strawberry jam (turning it into a jam sponge) or whipped vanilla cream on the base of one sponge cake as a filling, or both. Ingredients:175g butter, soft 175g caster sugar 3 fresh eggs 175g self-raising flour 250ml double cream 1 tsp vanilla bean paste, or vanilla extract 1 tbsp icing sugar and extra for sifting 400g strawberries 4 tbsp strawberry jam (optional)Method:Pre-heat the oven to 180°C. Butter and line two 18 cm sandwich tins with baking parchment. Beat the butter and the sugar till pale and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well. Fold in the flour, one spoon at a time. Divide the mixture evenly between the tins and level with a knife. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes until the sponge cakes are well risen, golden brown and firm to the touch. Cool the sponge cakes on a wire rack. Hull the strawberries and slice them in half. Whip the cream till quite stiff, mix in the icing sugar and the vanilla. When the cakes are cool, spread the jam on one of the sponge cakes (if using) and spread half of the whipped cream on top. Place half of the strawberries on top of the cream. Place the other sponge cake on top and spread with the remaining whipped cream. Arrange the remaining strawberries in a spiral round the cake.