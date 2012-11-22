Warm Pigeon Breast Salad with Caramalised Apple, Crispy Chorizo and Balsamic Syrup

Dish type: Starter



Preparation and cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves 6



Ingredients

6 pigeon breasts

3 Cox’s eating apples

200g thinly sliced chorizo

100ml of balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp of brown sugar

500g salad leaves



Method

1. Remove pigeon breasts from fridge and allow to warm to room temperature. Core the apples, keeping skin on and cut into eighths in moon crescents.

2. Put the balsamic vinegar with the sugar in a small saucepan over a medium heat. Stir in the sugar and reduce by half – this takes roughly 15 minutes. Add more sugar or vinegar to taste.

3. Melt a knob of butter on a low heat and put the apple slices in the pan. Cook the apples slowly on each side until golden in colour. The natural sugars in the apple will caramelise and sweeten the apple. Remove and keep warm.

4. Season the breasts and add to the same pan that you cooked the apples in. Cook on a medium to high heat for 2 minutes on each side until medium rare. Remove from the pan, allow to rest and slice each breast into five. Keep the pan on the heat and add the chorizo bits for 30 seconds each side until crisp.



To serve

Make a pile of leaves on each plate and place the pigeon on top. Drizzle some of the warm balsamic over the breast and salad then sprinkle the chorizo over the top.