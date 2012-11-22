Toasted Sourdough with Avocado, Radish and Watercress
Makes 20
Preparation time 10 minutes
Cooking time 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 small ripe avocado
1 lemon, juiced
2 tbls extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper
5 thin medium sized slices of sourdough bread
2 tbls olive oil
50g mixed radishes, thinly sliced
½ red onion, thinly sliced
1 bunch watercress picked
Method
Preheat the oven to 180c. While you are waiting for the oven to warm up, cut the avocado in half, remove the stone, scoop out the flesh and place in a small bowl. Lightly mash with a fork, then add the lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil, season then set aside.
Place the sourdough slices on a large baking tray, drizzle over the olive oil, then put in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until crispy and toasted, remove from the oven and leave to cool for 5 minutes.
Once cooled break each piece of toast into 4 pieces, then spread with the avocado and top with radish, red onion and watercress. Serve at once.
With thanks to www.loveradish.co.uk
Latest comments