Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak's red smoothie lunch

Harley says: "Although nothing beats fresh berries for a snack, frozen fruit is an essential standby for making frosty smoothies all year round. Flash-frozen fruit has the same nutrients as fresh fruit, as long as you choose brands that have no added sugar. Feel free to mix up your berry choices – strawberries and blackberries work just as well. Make sure to use ground linseed rather than whole linseed unless you have a strong enough blender which will grind up the seeds for you."



Harley's tip

You can make this smoothie ahead of time if you prefer: blend it in the morning, pour the smoothie into a shaker bottle and take it with you to work. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Add ice as desired and shake well before serving.



Ingredients

125 g / 4 1⁄2 oz frozen raspberries

35 g / 1 1⁄4 oz frozen blueberries

1⁄2 orange, peeled

1 scoop vanilla protein powder



Method

Put 1 tbsp ground linseed (or whole linseed, depending on your blender) in a blender or food processor, combine the raspberries, blueberries, orange, protein powder and linseed. Blend until the smoothie is of desired consistency.



Nutrition information

Calories: 271

Total fat: 5 g

Carbs: 43 g

Protein: 27 g

Fibre: 11 g