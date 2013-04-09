Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak's green smoothie

This is a great way to add leafy greens to your diet. Here, spinach is paired with sweet grapes and pears, creamy yoghurt and avocado, and a splash of lime juice. For best flavour, select a ripe pear for this recipe.



Harley's tip: "Since you are using only part of the avocado, store the remainder for your next two rounds of green smoothies. Carve out a slice, then tightly cover the leftover avocado in cling film and refrigerate until you need it again. It will keep for several days in the fridge."



Ingredients

60 g / 21⁄4 oz spinach leaves

1 ripe pear, unpeeled, cored and chopped

15 green or red grapes

185 g / 6 oz fat-free natural greek yoghurt

2 tbsp chopped avocado

1–2 tbsp fresh lime juice



Method

In a blender or food processor, combine the spinach, pear, grapes, yoghurt, avocado and lime juice. Blend until of desired consistency.



Nutritional information

Calories: 275 Total fat: 6 g

Carbs: 48 g

Protein: 20 g

Fibre: 9 g