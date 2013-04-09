hellomagazine.com
Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak's green smoothie
This is a great way to add leafy greens to your diet. Here, spinach is paired with sweet grapes and pears, creamy yoghurt and avocado, and a splash of lime juice. For best flavour, select a ripe pear for this recipe.
Harley's tip: "Since you are using only part of the avocado, store
the remainder for your next two rounds of green smoothies. Carve out a slice, then tightly cover the leftover avocado
in cling film and refrigerate until you need it again. It will keep for several days in the fridge."
Ingredients
60 g / 21⁄4 oz spinach leaves
1 ripe pear, unpeeled, cored and chopped
15 green or red grapes
185 g / 6 oz fat-free natural greek yoghurt
2 tbsp chopped avocado
1–2 tbsp fresh lime juice
Method
In a blender or food processor, combine the spinach, pear, grapes, yoghurt, avocado and lime juice. Blend until of desired consistency.
Nutritional information
Calories: 275 Total fat: 6 g
Carbs: 48 g
Protein: 20 g
Fibre: 9 g