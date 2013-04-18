hellomagazine.com
Sherry trifle recipe
Ingredients
150g Madeira cake
1 Jar Cottage delight sherry trifle jam
6 tablespoons sweet sherry
175g raspberries
350ml custard
250ml whipping cream
30g flaked almonds, toasted
Method
1. Cut the Madeira cake into 10 thin slices and sandwich together with the jam sherry trifle jam
2. Cut each piece in half again and place into a large glass bowl
3. Gently heat the remaining Cottage Delight Sherry Trifle jam in a sauce pan, until you have a runny consistency. Spoon over a layer of jam onto the sponge, then add the sherry, sprinkle with raspberries and pour over the custard
4. Whip the cream until soft and spoon it over the custard. Sprinkle with flaked almonds and serve.