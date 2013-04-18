Ingredients

150g Madeira cake

1 Jar Cottage delight sherry trifle jam

6 tablespoons sweet sherry

175g raspberries

350ml custard

250ml whipping cream

30g flaked almonds, toasted



Method

1. Cut the Madeira cake into 10 thin slices and sandwich together with the jam sherry trifle jam

2. Cut each piece in half again and place into a large glass bowl

3. Gently heat the remaining Cottage Delight Sherry Trifle jam in a sauce pan, until you have a runny consistency. Spoon over a layer of jam onto the sponge, then add the sherry, sprinkle with raspberries and pour over the custard

4. Whip the cream until soft and spoon it over the custard. Sprinkle with flaked almonds and serve.