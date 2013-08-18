﻿

Sugar-free banana and chocolate yogurt muffins

Preparation time 10 mins
Cooking time 25-30mins
Makes 6 muffins

Ingredients

130g plain flour
130g plain wholemeal flour
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
250g Alpro Simply Plain alternative to yogurt
40g dark chocolate, chopped into chunks
2 bananas (mashed)
100ml agave syrup
150ml rapeseed oil
1 egg

Method

1. Pre-heat oven to 180ºC / Gas Mark 4

2. Add the plain and wholemeal flour, chocolate chunks and baking powder into a large bowl

3. Add the Alpro Simply Plain, rapeseed oil, mashed banana, agave syrup and egg to a separate bowl and whisk together until smooth. Fold the first mixture into the agave and egg mixture using a metal spoon.

4. Line a six hole muffin tray with muffin cases. Scoop medium spoonfuls of the muffin mixture into the cases and bake in a preheated oven for 25-30 mins.

Tip: Add a couple of slices of banana to the top of your muffins before baking for decoration

