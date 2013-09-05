Annabel Karmel's oriental plum chicken wraps
Ingredients
4 tbsp mayonnaise
1 tbsp plum sauce
1 cooked chicken breast, sliced
Quarter small cucumber, thinly sliced into strips
4 spring onions, sliced into strips
4 tortilla wraps
Method
• Mix the mayonnaise and plum sauce together.
• Spread a little mayonnaise mixture along one side of a wrap.
• Top with chicken, spring onion and cucumber.
• Roll up, and then slice into three pieces on the diagonal.
• Wrap in cling film.
Annabel Karmel Lunchboxes (Ebury Press) £6.99
eburypublishing.co.uk and annabelkarmel.co.uk
