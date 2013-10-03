Cinnamon basil and pumpkin soup

Prep time 10 minutes

Cook time 15 minutes

Serves 4



Ingredients



1 tbsp oil

1 onion, chopped

1 butternut squash, peeled, deseeded and diced (1kg)

800ml vegetable stock

1 pot Cinnamon Basil – available from selected Waitrose stores in October only

195g can sweetcorn, drained

25g pumpkin seeds, toasted



Method



1) Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion for 3-4 minutes. Add the squash and stock. Bring to the boil, covered and simmer for 10-15 minutes until tender. Add half the cinnamon basil leaves and puree with a hand held blender.



2) Shred the remaining cinnamon basil leaves and add to the soup with the sweetcorn and heat through for 1 minute. Season to taste.



3) Serve sprinkled with toasted pumpkin seeds.