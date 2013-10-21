Regal chocolate raspberry cupcakes
Ingredients
For the cakes
• 100g dark chocolate
• 120 ml water
• 150g unsalted butter, softened
• 200g Tate & Lyle Fairtrade Light Soft Brown Cane Sugar
• 2 medium eggs
• 1 tsp vanilla extract
• 115g self raising flour
• 30g cocoa powder
• 50g ground almonds
• 100g frozen raspberries
For the buttercream
• 75g unsalted butter
• 250g Tate & Lyle Fairtrade Royal Icing Sugar
• 2 level tbsp Lyle’s Golden Syrup
• 2 tbsp milk
• ½ tsp vanilla or almond extract
• Decorations as wished
Method
1. Pre-heat the oven to 180C/160Cfan/gas 4. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.
2. Break the chocolate into a small pan, add the water and heat gently, stirring until melted and smooth.
3. Place the butter and Tate & Lyle Light Soft Brown sugar in a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Add the eggs and vanilla extract and beat again. Sift in the flour and cocoa, add the ground almonds and beat together. Finally, stir in the chocolate.
4. Spoon half of the mixture into the paper cases, place two raspberries in each cake then cover with the remainder of the mixture. Bake for 30- 35 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean (apart from raspberry juice) Cool on a wire rack.
5. To make the buttercream, make sure the butter is soft then put into a large bowl with the Tate & Lyle Royal Icing sugar, Lyle’s golden syrup, milk and vanilla or almond extract. Beat until light and fluffy. Transfer to a piping bag fitted with a nozzle and pipe onto the cold cakes, decorate as wished. Alternatively spoon onto the cake and swirl with a small palette knife.
