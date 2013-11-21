﻿

White glace Christmas cake

Ingredients

10oz/275g plain flour
8oz/225g butter
8oz/225g caster sugar
4 eggs
4oz/110g Glace cherries
4oz/110g Glace Pineapple
4oz/110g Glace Apricots
4oz/110g Glace Peaches
4oz/110g Glace Pears
2oz/55g Angelica
4oz/110g Ground or chopped almonds
2oz/55g Mixed peel

For the icing

6 tbs icing sugar
A little water to mix in
Preheat oven 150ºC/300°F/ Gas 2

Method

1. Line an 8-9 inch tin with a double thickness of greaseproof.

2. Chop glace fruits.

3. Cream butter and sugar together, lightly beat the eggs and add to the mixture, beating thoroughly. If the eggs show signs of curdling add a little flour.

4. Fold in the flour and all dry ingredients.

5. Place mixture in the prepared tin and bake for approximately 3 hours. The cake is ready when a skewer comes out clean once inserted.

To serve: Decorate with some runny white icing and frosted bay leaves.

