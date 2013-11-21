November 21, 2013 - 11:28 GMT hellomagazine.com White glace Christmas cake recipe Ingredients 10oz/275g plain flour 8oz/225g butter 8oz/225g caster sugar 4 eggs 4oz/110g Glace cherries 4oz/110g Glace Pineapple 4oz/110g Glace Apricots 4oz/110g Glace Peaches 4oz/110g Glace Pears 2oz/55g Angelica 4oz/110g Ground or chopped almonds 2oz/55g Mixed peelFor the icing 6 tbs icing sugar A little water to mix in Preheat oven 150ºC/300°F/ Gas 2Method 1. Line an 8-9 inch tin with a double thickness of greaseproof. 2. Chop glace fruits. 3. Cream butter and sugar together, lightly beat the eggs and add to the mixture, beating thoroughly. If the eggs show signs of curdling add a little flour. 4. Fold in the flour and all dry ingredients. 5. Place mixture in the prepared tin and bake for approximately 3 hours. The cake is ready when a skewer comes out clean once inserted. To serve: Decorate with some runny white icing and frosted bay leaves.