Turkey tortilla salad bowls

Ingenious! Bake Discovery Soft Flour Tortillas over individual pudding basins to make bowls – perfect for filling with salad and sizzled turkey strips.



Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4



Ingredients

4 Discovery Soft Flour Tortillas

300g turkey breast steaks (you can use leftover turkey breast)

1 tbsp olive oil

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

4 small handfuls mixed salad leaves

1 ripe avocado, peeled and sliced

12 cherry tomatoes, halved

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Discovery Garlic & Herb Soured Cream Fresh coriander



Method



1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan oven 180°C/Gas Mark 6.



2. Put 4 up-turned individual pudding basins (or similar) onto a baking sheet. Drape the Tortillas over them, pinching with your fingers and thumb to make into up-turned bowl shapes. Bake for 10 minutes, cool.



3. Preheat a char-grill pan or the grill. Brush the turkey steaks with olive oil, then sprinkle them with lemon zest. Char-grill or grill for 3-4 minutes per side. Rest for 2 minutes.



4. Put the tortilla bowls onto serving plates and fill with the salad leaves, avocado and cherry tomatoes. Sprinkle with lemon juice. Slice the turkey steaks and share between the bowls, then serve, topped with Garlic & Herb Soured Cream, fresh coriander and a few extra shakes of Hot Pepper Sauce.



Cook’s tip: Serve with side dishes of Discovery Salsa and Yellow Jalapeños.



For added inspiration in the kitchen, visit www.facebook.com/discoveryfoods