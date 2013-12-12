Turkey and ham pie

Ingredients

450g (1lb) plain flour

pinch Schwartz Sea Salt

pinch English mustard powder

100g (4oz) white vegetable fat

100g (4oz) hard margarine or butter

1 packet Schwartz Creamy White Wine Sauce with Herbs Sauce Mix

300ml (½ pint) milk, plus 1 tbsp

25g (1oz) butter

25g (1oz) chestnut mushrooms, quartered

450g (1lb) cooked lean turkey meat, diced

225g (8oz) cooked lean ham, diced



Method

1) Sift the flour into a bowl with the salt and mustard powder. Rub in the fats with your fingertips until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add 6-8 tbsp chilled water and bring the mixture together with a round bladed knife. Knead gently and wrap the dough in cling film and chill for 30 minutes.



2) Meanwhile, blend the packet mixture with the milk and simmer until thickened. Melt the butter in a saucepan and fry the mushrooms for 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms to the sauce with all of the buttery juices. Fold in the diced meat.



3) Pre-heat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas Mark 4. Cut one third off the dough and roll the larger piece out on a floured surface and used to line a medium sized deep pie dish. Prick the pastry base and trim the edge with a knife. Re-roll the trimmings and cut 1cm wide strips. Brush the pastry rim with the milk and lay the strips on top. Brush the strip with a little more milk. Roll the remaining third of pastry to an oval large enough to cover the dish.



4) Spoon the meat mixture into the dish and lay the pastry over. Push the pastry edges together to seal and then lift the dish up and trim the pastry with a knife. Tap the pastry sides up with a knife and pinch the edges with your fingers to form a fluted edge. Brush with the remaining milk and make 2 slits in the pie surface. Bake on the middle shelf for 45 minutes. Serve.