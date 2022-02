Ingredients

Carrots, peeled and cut into batons

Knob of butter

Juice of 1 orange

2 tbsp Clarks maple syrup

Fresh parsley, finely chopped



Method

Steam or boil the carrots until tender.

Place the butter, orange juice and maple syrup in a saucepan. Add the cooked carrots and heat until well coated and heated through.

Garnish with fresh chopped parsley.