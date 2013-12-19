Sugar roasted squash with bacon

A sumptuous dinner party winner from the new Tate & Lyle Golden & Brown Sugar 30 Best Loved Recipes book.



Preparation time 15 mins

Cooking time 50 mins

Serves 4



Ingredients

1 butternut squash, unpeeled, halved, seeded and cut into chunks

2 red onions, peeled and cut into wedges

3tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 pinches ground cinnamon

Salt and pepper, to season

50g hazelnuts, roughly chopped

Pinch of cayenne pepper

1tbsp Tate & Lyle Demerara Sugar

200g unsmoked bacon, cut into cubes or lardons



Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Put the squash and onions into a baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with a little cinnamon and season well.



2. Cover the tray with foil and roast for 25 minutes.



3. Meanwhile, mix the hazelnuts, cayenne pepper and Tate & Lyle Demerara Sugar together in a bowl.



4. Remove the baking tray from the oven, scatter the bacon pieces over the squash, then top with the nut mix.



5. Place back in the oven, uncovered this time, for another 25 minutes before serving.



