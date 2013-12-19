Pan fried garlic brussel sprouts with bacon and chestnuts

Serves 8



Ingredients

700g Brussels sprouts

250 g cubed lardons/bacon cut into cubes

1tbsp Very Lazy Garlic (chopped or paste)

350g cooked chestnuts (vacuum packed)



Method

1. Trim the ends of the Brussels sprouts and cut each one in half.

2. Place in a pan of boiling water and simmer for 2 minutes. Drain, refresh under cold water and leave to drain until needed. (this can be done a day in advance).

3. Place the bacon in a large frying pan and gently fry until the fat has melted and they are just going crisp.

4. Add the garlic, brussels sprouts and chestnuts and cook until warm. Serve immediately.