Gluten-free seeded feta fattoush

Howard Middleton, contestant on the Great British Bake Off, has shared his favourite gluten-free lunch recipe with us at Newburn Bakehouse. A toasted seeded sandwich thin adds delectable crunch to a zesty mixture of feta cheese, radish, lettuce, mint and pomegranate.



Serves: 2



Ingredients



1 Cos lettuce heart (or 2 small Little Gems), washed, dried and roughly torn

150g feta cheese (preferably barrel aged)

5 radishes, washed and thinly sliced

100g pomegranate seeds (1 tray)

3 sprigs of fresh mint, leaves torn off and chopped

Juice and zest of a lime

About 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

About 2 tbsp organic hemp seeds

1 Newburn Bakehouse Seeded Sandwich Thin, toasted and roughly torn

Freshly ground black pepper



Method



Put the lime zest, lime juice and olive oil together in a bowl.



Drop in the torn lettuce and sliced radishes, and crumble in the feta cheese.



Add the mint, roughly torn toasted bread and pomegranate seeds, and mix well.



Toast the hemp seeds in a hot saucepan or frying pan for a few minutes, and then scatter over the salad.



Add some freshly ground black pepper and mix well again before serving.



Thanks to Howard Middleton, contestant from The Great British Bake Off and ambassador for Newburn Bakehouse.



