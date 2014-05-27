Cantonese Beef & Black Bean Noodles

Based on a traditional recipe from Southern China, the distinctive black bean flavour of this recipe evokes the bustling streets of Hong Kong.



Serves 4

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Ready in 10 minutes



For the beef



1 x 225g British ribeye beef, excess fat trimmed off, sliced 1.5cm thick

1 tablespoon Amoy Dark Soy Sauce

1 tablespoon cornflour



For the stir fry



2 tablespoons sunflower oil (or peanut, rapeseed, or vegetable oil)

2 cloves garlic, crushed and finely chopped

1 inch fresh root ginger, peeled and finely grated (or pre-prepared ginger)

1 medium red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

2 medium green peppers, deseeded and sliced into strips

2 spring onions top and tailed, sliced 1cm on an angle

1 tablespoon rice wine or vegetable stock

1 packet of Amoy Black Bean Stir Fry Sauce

2 x 150g packs of Amoy Medium Noodles

1 tablespoon of Amoy Dark Soy Sauce



Method



1. Prepare the vegetables. Slice the beef into strips, season with the Amoy Dark Soy Sauce, and dust with cornflour.



2. Heat a wok over high heat. Add the sunflower oil and swirl around to coat the wok. Add the garlic, ginger, and chilli and stir fry for a few seconds to release their aroma. Add the beef and let it settle for about 10 seconds before turning and tossing the beef to brown the edges. As the beef starts to brown, add 1 tablespoon of rice wine.



3. Add the peppers and stir fry for 1 minute. Add the Amoy Black Bean Stir Fry Sauce and Amoy Medium Noodles, and toss together well until all the ingredients are lightly coated in the sauce. Season with 1 tablespoon of Amoy Dark Soy Sauce, and garnish with spring onions for a fresh bite. Spoon and divide onto two plates, serve and eat immediately.



Ching-He Huang's Tip



Add 1 red bird's eye chilli soaked in Amoy Dark Soy Sauce for a spicier flavour.