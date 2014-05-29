Hoi Sin Chicken Lettuce Cups

These crisp, fresh parcels are popular appetisers, found on Chinese restaurant menus worldwide. They're perfect whenever you fancy a lighter bite!



Serves 2-4

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Ready in 10 minutes



Ingredients



For the chicken

286g free range chicken breast, de-skinned

800ml water



For the Orange Hoi Sin dressing

2 garlic cloves, crushed, peeled and finely chopped

1 inch piece of fresh root ginger, peeled and grated

1 medium orange, juiced

1 pack of Amoy Hoi Sin Stir Fry Sauce

1 tablespoon Amoy Dark Soy Sauce



To serve

150g sugar-snap peas, sliced 1cm on the angle

250g washed and drained gem lettuce, leaves separated



Method

1. Bring 800ml water to the boil in a medium-sized pan. Add the chicken breasts and poach for 8-10 minutes.

2. While the chicken is cooking, prepare the dressing with the garlic, ginger, and orange juice. Mix in the Amoy Hoi Sin Stir Fry Sauce and Amoy Dark Soy Sauce in a bowl and set aside.

3. Prepare the sugar-snap peas and gem lettuce and chill in the fridge for 5 minutes.

4. Remove the chicken from the water, drain well and place on a chopping board. With a knife and fork, shred the chicken into bite-size pieces and then let it rest and cool for 5 minutes.

5. In a large bowl, toss the chicken with the sugar-snap peas and orange hoi sin dressing. Place the gem lettuce pieces on a serving plate and spoon the dressed chicken and sugar snap on to each piece. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds to serve.



Ching-He Huang's Tip

Garnish with a generous sprinkle of toasted white and black sesame seeds and spring onion curls.