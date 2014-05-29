hellomagazine.com
Hoi Sin Chicken Lettuce Cups
These crisp, fresh parcels are popular appetisers, found on Chinese restaurant menus worldwide. They're perfect whenever you fancy a lighter bite!
Serves 2-4
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Ready in 10 minutes
Ingredients
For the chicken
286g free range chicken breast, de-skinned
800ml water
For the Orange Hoi Sin dressing
2 garlic cloves, crushed, peeled and finely chopped
1 inch piece of fresh root ginger, peeled and grated
1 medium orange, juiced
1 pack of Amoy Hoi Sin Stir Fry Sauce
1 tablespoon Amoy Dark Soy Sauce
To serve
150g sugar-snap peas, sliced 1cm on the angle
250g washed and drained gem lettuce, leaves separated
Method
1. Bring 800ml water to the boil in a medium-sized pan. Add the chicken breasts and poach for 8-10 minutes.
2. While the chicken is cooking, prepare the dressing with the garlic, ginger, and orange juice. Mix in the Amoy Hoi Sin Stir Fry Sauce and Amoy Dark Soy Sauce in a bowl and set aside.
3. Prepare the sugar-snap peas and gem lettuce and chill in the fridge for 5 minutes.
4. Remove the chicken from the water, drain well and place on a chopping board. With a knife and fork, shred the chicken into bite-size pieces and then let it rest and cool for 5 minutes.
5. In a large bowl, toss the chicken with the sugar-snap peas and orange hoi sin dressing. Place the gem lettuce pieces on a serving plate and spoon the dressed chicken and sugar snap on to each piece. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds to serve.
Ching-He Huang's Tip
Garnish with a generous sprinkle of toasted white and black sesame seeds and spring onion curls.