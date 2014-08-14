Florentine biscuits

Servings: 12

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Baking time: 12 - 15 minutes



Ingredients25g (1oz) butter

85g (3oz) Tate & Lyle Fairtrade Caster Sugar

2tsp flour

3tbsp double cream

150g (5½oz) mixed Fairtrade dried fruit and nuts, such as flaked almonds, cranberries, apricots, raisins, cherries

25g (1oz) dark Fairtrade chocolate

25g (1oz) milk Fairtrade chocolate

25g (1oz) white Fairtrade chocolate



Method



Preheat the oven to 180ºC, 350ºF, Gas Mark 4.



Place the butter and sugar into a pan and melt together – allow to turn golden brown before stirring in flour and double cream.



Add the dried fruit and nuts and mix together.



Take a large piece of baking paper and grease lightly with butter. Cut into 12 squares and use to line the bases of a 12 hole muffin or bun tin.



Spoon the mixture into the holes and spread out with a teaspoon. Bake for 12-15 minutes until mid golden brown. Leave for 10-15 minutes to set completely before peeling off the baking paper.



Melt the chocolates in separate bowls, spread a little chocolate onto the flat side of each Florentine and just before it hardens completely run a fork through the chocolate to create a wavy pattern.



This recipe was made using Tate & Lyle Sugars, the perfect store-cupboard staple for bakers. For more delicious recipes, visit www.tasteandsmile.co.uk