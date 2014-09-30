Peggy Porschen's Bridesmaids cookies recipe

Ingredients

MAKES 12



COOKIE DOUGH INGREDIENTS

200g unsalted butter, softened

200g caster sugar

Seeds of 1 vanilla pod or 1 tbsp vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

1 medium egg, lightly beaten

400g plain flour, plus extra for dusting



ROYAL ICING INGREDIENTS makes 500g

500g icing sugar, sifted

Squeeze of lemon juice (optional)

2 egg whites or 12.5g Meri-White powdered egg white (mixed with water, as per the instructions on the packet)



DECORATING INGREDIENTS

1 batch vanilla cookie dough in the shape of prom dresses (9 x 12cm) or cutters available for Peggy Porschen

500g royal icing (see above)

Orange, pink and yellow food colours

Small edible sugar blossoms (you can either make your own or buy them in the supermarket or from sugarcraft suppliers)





Method



First prepare the vanilla cookie dough by lining 2 baking trays with greaseproof paper.



Place the butter, sugar, vanilla and salt in a bowl and cream together. Do not overwork the mixture, or the cookies will spread during baking. Beat the egg in a jug and slowly add to the butter mixture, whisking until well incorporated. Sift in the flour and mix until just combined. Gather the dough into a ball, wrap in cling film and chill for at least 30 minutes.



Place the dough on a lightly floured surface and prepare your cookie pops, by rolling out the cookie dough until about 4-5cm thick. Use a cutter with a scalloped circle, to cut out the cookies, then insert a cookie or a cake pop stick about halfway into the side of each cookie. Patch the back of the cookie up with some extra dough if required.



Chill again for about 30 minutes, or until cool and firm. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 175°C/Gas mark 3. Bake the cookies for 6–10 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown. Leave to cool completely on a wire rack.



Prepare your paper piping bags and then make your royal icing. Place the icing sugar, lemon juice (if using) and three-quarters of the egg white or Meri-White in the clean and grease-free bowl of an electric mixer.



Mix on the lowest speed until well combined. You may want to cover the mixing bowl with a cloth to prevent the icing sugar from going everywhere. If the mixture looks too dry, add more egg white or Meri-White. The icing should look smooth, but not wet.



Scrape down the sides of the bowl after about 2 minutes to make sure the icing is well combined. If it still looks too dry and grainy along the edges, add a little more liquid. If it looks slightly runny and glossy, add a little icing sugar to adjust the consistency.



Continue mixing on the lowest speed for 4–5 minutes, taking care to not overwork or over-aerate the mixture. The royal icing is ready when stiff peaks appear around the sides of the bowl and has a smooth and satin-like texture.



Transfer the royal icing to a clean bowl and cover with a damp cloth. The icing can be stored for up to 1 week at room temperature if covered with lid or cling film; or in the refrigerator if using fresh egg whites.



You will need both soft-peak and flooding consistencies of peach (made with orange and pink food colour), pale yellow and pale pink royal icing, as well as 1 bag of white soft-peak icing. Once prepared, keep the piping bags in a re-sealable plastic bag to prevent the icing from drying out between use.



To adjust the colour of your icing place the royal icing on a clean smooth surface or flat disc next to a small amount of paste or liquid food colour.



Use a palette knife to pick up a small amount of royal icing and mix it with the food colour. Work the food colour through the icing, making sure to break down any tiny specks of colour, which can burst and bleed as the icing dries if they are not properly incorporated. Once mixed, gradually add the coloured icing to the white icing and blend until you have achieved the required shade.



To make soft-peak icing start by dipping the palette knife in water and mix it until the icing looks a little glossy. It should form peaks that fall over.



For flooding icing transfer the icing to a small bowl. Mix with a spatula and add a little water until the icing looks shiny, flows and flattens within 4–6 seconds. Tap the bowl onto a hard surface to bring any air bubbles to the top and prick them with a cocktail stick, before filling the icing into a piping bag.



Take a piping bag filled with peach soft-peak icing, cut a small section from the tip of the piping bag and pipe the outlines of the prom dresses on a third of the cookies, then fill them with peach flooding icing. Repeat for the remaining cookies, decorating an equal number with the pale yellow and pale pink icing. Leave them to dry completely.



Once dry, pipe belts and ribbons onto the dresses with the softpeak icings. To finish the cookies, use soft-peak icing to adhere the edible sugar blossoms to the cookies.

These recipes have been taken from the new book by Peggy Porschen entitled Cookies (Quadrille, £6.99)

Photography: Georgia Glynn Smith