Matt Tebbutt's New York cheesecake
Serves 10 or more
Ingredients
For the base:
200g Hobnob biscuits
45g granulated sugar
75g unsalted butter
For the cheesecake
1kg cream cheese
200g caster sugar
1 tsp vanilla essence
1/2 tsp salt
4 free range eggs
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
For the compote:
400g frozen (or fresh) mixed berries
3 tsp caster sugar
1 split vanilla pod (optional)
Method
1. Start by making the base. Smash up the biscuits in a plastic bag or break down into crumbs in a Kenwood food processor, then place in a medium bowl and combine with the sugar and melted butter. Press the mixture into the base of a non-stick 23cm cake tin with a removable base and chill for an hour or two to set.
2. Preheat the oven to 150˚C. In the food processor, process the cream cheese until soft. Add the sugar, vanilla, salt and continue to beat for 5 more minutes until light and creamy. Now beat in the eggs one by one until smooth. Finally beat in the lemon zest.
3. Pour the batter into the cake tin and bake for 1-1 1/2 hours. If it begins to pick up too much colour, loosely cover the top with foil. It is done when it no longer wobbles in the middle.
4. Once cooked, turn the oven off and open the door. Leave the cheesecake to cool in the oven for an hour or so. Once completely cool, cover the cheesecake and chill in the fridge overnight to set fully. Serve the next day.
5. To make the berry compote, simply warm the berries with the sugar and vanilla, if using, in a medium saucepan. Taste and serve alongside a wedge of the super delicious cheesecake.
