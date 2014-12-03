Irish lamb stew

Many countries have their own version of this white stew, but the dish has become synonymous with Ireland. This version uses floury King Edward potatoes to thicken the sauce, whereas the Desiree potatoes are added closer to the end of cooking so they remain intact. This is a warming, wintery dish, which celebrates the glorious potato and woody winter herbs.



Serves 4



Ingredients



250g Desiree potatoes

200g carrots

150g celery

200g savoy cabbage

500g onions

2 cloves garlic

250g King Edward potatoes

30g butter

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 tbsp chopped fresh sage

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

800g lamb, from the middle neck, cut into cutlets

1.5 litres lamb or chicken stock

Salt and pepper

Soda bread, to serve



Method



1. Peel and cut the Desiree potatoes, carrots, and celery into 2cm cubes and set aside.



2. Slice the cabbage in a Kenwood food processor using the thin slicing plate, remove to a bowl and set aside.



3. Slice the onions and garlic in the food processor using the thin slicing plate, remove to a bowl and set aside, then slice the King Edward potatoes.



4. Heat a large lidded pot over a medium heat and add the butter. Sauté the onions and garlic, add the King Edward potatoes and cook for 5 minutes. Add the herbs, lamb and stock, bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer gently for 30 minutes.



5. Add the remaining vegetables and cook for another 30 minutes.



6. Check the seasonings, leave to stand for 30 minutes to rest the meat, then gently reheat and serve with soda bread.