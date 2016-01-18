Gluten-free and dairy-free almond butter milkshake from Honestly Healthy's Natasha Corrett

Honestly Healthy’s Natasha Corrett and Dream have partnered to create tasty dairy free recipes for you to enjoy at home. This wonderfully creamy dairy and gluten free milkshake is great to set you up for the day – happy breakfasting!



This is an utterly delicious alternative to a milkshake. You could also try with different types of nut butters to give different flavours. Blend up and enjoy!



Serves 1



Ingredients



3 tbsp white almond butter (or normal almond butter)

250ml Rice Dream® Organic

50g banana

2 tsp chia seeds

Small pinch of fresh nutmeg

1 tsp melted coconut oil



Method



Put all ingredients into a blender and whizz up until smooth



For more information about Dream® and to find other delicious dairy free recipes head to mydairyfreedream.com