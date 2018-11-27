Love Jam Roly Poly like I'm A Celeb's Harry Redknapp? Bake these delicious biscuit versions with this easy recipe Comfort food at its very best

If you've been following I'm A Celeb... Get Me Out of Here! you'll know Harry Redknapp has been missing his Jam Roly Poly as much as his wife. You'll also know that he was finally reunited with it on Monday night when all the campers, apart from poor Nick Knowles, were treated to a slap up meal. If, like us, you were salivating watching it, why not get your jam roly poly fix with these incredibly easy-to-make biscuits which are a twist on the original. The recipe has been devised by Great British Bake Off's Miranda Gore Browne and we can guarantee Harry would approve...

Jam Roly Poly Biscuits

Makes 18

INGREDIENTS:

250 g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

125 g caster sugar

125 g unsalted butter at room temperature

Seeds from 1 vanilla pod

1 egg plus

1 egg yolk,lightly whisked

8 tbsp good quality strawberry or raspberry jam

METHOD: