3 Tasty recipes to bake for your neighbours during coronavirus Do a good deed and bake for your community...

In addition to self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak, you can help your neighbours and community by whipping up some delicious snacks. It’s no secret that food is a morale and mood booster, so why not gift those in need a thoughtful bake?

If you’re avoiding contact with others, you can simply leave these bakes on your neighbour’s front doorstep. Plus, baking is a great way to reduce any coronavirus-induced stress and anxiety. Discover three easy peasy snacks you and your neighbours will love, below. Oh, and if you do bakeany of these recipes for your neighbours, please do share a photo of your bakes on social media with the hashtag: #HelloToKindness.

Blueberry Toast Loaf

Ingredients:

3 ripe bananas

120g unsweetened plant-based yoghurt

1 tsp vanilla extract

195g wholemeal flour

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt

100g blueberries

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 180°C. Spray a 900g loaf tin with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper.

2. Prep the wet and dry ingredients. Peel the bananas, put them in a mixing bowl and mash until smooth. Add the yoghurt and vanilla extract to the bowl and stir to mix.

3. Put the flour, bicarbonate of soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt in a separate bowl and stir to combine.

4. Now, blend the mixtures together. Sift the dry mix into the wet mix and fold to combine. Add the blueberries and fold them into the batter.

5. Pour the batter into the loaf tin and evenly spread the surface of the batter with a spatula. Put the tin in the oven

6. Bake the loaf for 50 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the loaf comes out clean. Take the loaf out of the oven and let it cool to room temperature. Take the cake out of the tin and cut it into slices, then gift to your neighbour!

Recipe credit: BOSH! Healthy Vegan by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby is out now (HQ, HarperCollins)

Homemade scones

Ingredients:

450g self-raising flour

2 tsps baking powder

75g Müller Butter

50g caster sugar

2 eggs

225ml Müller milk

Instructions:

1. Grease 2 baking trays and pre-heat the oven to 220°C/425°F.

2. Mix the flour, baking powder and butter until a crumble forms, then stir in the sugar.

3. Separately, beat the eggs and milk together. Gradually add this to the dry mixture.

4. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface, then roll out the dough evenly and begin cutting the scones out with a cookie cutter.

5. Arrange the scones on the baking trays and glaze with any leftover egg/milk wash.

6. Bake for about 10-15 minutes! Once cooled, wrap up a few scones and leave them on your neighbour’s doorstep.

Recipe credit: Müller

Courgette, red pepper & feta muffins (V)

Ingredients:

225g courgette

1 tbsp fresh basil chopped

½ tbsp dry oregano

50g sweet red pepper diced

1 tbsp garlic, pureed or crushed

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp baking powder

200g plain flour

100g feta cheese crumbled

100ml milk

100ml rapeseed oil

3 eggs

2 tbsp parmesan cheese grated

½ tsp salt and pepper for seasoning

Instructions:

1. Place the grated courgette into a colander over a bowl and sprinkle with a little salt, this will help remove any excess liquid - Leave to drain for 20 minutes whilst preparing the rest of the food.

2. Preheat the oven to 200C.

3. Roast the diced peppers with the garlic for 8 minutes at 180C or until tender.

4. Sieve the flour, baking powder and smoked paprika into a large bowl then lightly whisk the eggs, milk and oil in a jug then pour onto dry ingredients and fold through. Add the crumbled feta, red peppers, basil and mix lightly. Next, add the drained grated courgette and mix.

5. Spoon the mixture into the muffin or mini loaf tin and sprinkle with grated parmesan cheese.

6. Bake for 25 minutes.

7. Leave to cool in the tin for at least 10 minutes before turning on a wire rack.

Recipe credit: Burpee Europe by the chef Valerie Hamelin

