The 7 gin cocktails you NEED to try In Partnership with CLC World Resorts & Hotels

Sun’s out, gins out, right? Oh yes, sunnier days are on their way and that means only one thing - al fresco cocktails - and gin is a firm favourite. Britain has witnessed a growing trend in recent years, with more bottles of the well known ‘mother’s ruin’ being sold than ever before. The juniper-based tipple has proved so popular that a whopping 73 million bottles were sold in 2018. But gin needn’t only be about the classic tonic and lime slice, says George More, gin expert. “There are so many exciting ways to pimp your gin” claims George, and he should know he is a Master Taster after all. Time to try your hand at one of these delectable creative gin cocktails;

1. The strawberry Tom Collins

Serves 1

4 strawberries

2 tsp sugar

10ml lemon juice

25ml gin

20ml strawberry liqueur

75ml soda water

crushed ice

How to do it

Crush the strawberries with the sugar in a cocktail shaker, add lemon juice, liqueur, gin. Shake and serve over crushed ice in a tall tumbler.

George says; “We have added strawberries to the classic Tom Collins, and a dash of lemon juice balances out the sweet taste of gin with a bit of tartness.”

2. The grapefruit and mint mojito

Serves 1

50ml gin

15ml Cointreau

1/2 tsp granulated sugar

6-8 mint leaves

Juice of 1/2 lime

Juice of 1/2 grapefruit

Soda water

How to do it

Muddle the mint leaves in a tumbler. Add the juice of 1/2 lime and sugar. Swirl until the sugar is dissolved. Add ice, grapefruit juice, gin, and Cointreau, top off with soda water and swirl with a straw. Finally garnish with a sprig of mint and enjoy.

3. The lemon gin fizz

Serves 1

50ml gin

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

80mls soda water

1 lemon slice, for glass

1 rosemary sprig, for glass

How to do it

Shake gin and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Add soda water and garnish with lemon slice and rosemary sprig.

4. The Spanish G&T

Serves 1

50ml gin

140ml tonic water

Slice of lime

Dried peppercorns

Citrus peel

Cucumber slice

How to do it

Fill a balloon glass with ice. Add five dried peppercorns to one ribbon of citrus peel and a cucumber slice. Pour in gin, top with tonic water add ice and stir gently.

5. The blood orange and elderflower gin cocktail

Serves 1

25ml shot of gin

80 ml St. Germain Squeeze lime

70 mls Ginger ale

25ml blood orange juice

How to do it

In a chilled glass, combine the gin, St. Germain, lime juice, and ginger ale. Top glass with ice and then slowly pour in blood orange juice. Garnish with blood orange slices and fresh lemon thyme sprigs, for that instagram-worthy flourish and serve immediately.

6. The Duchally signature

Serves 1

25ml Gatehouse gin

10ml Pimms

20ml raspberry liqueur

75ml ginger ale

10ml fresh lime juice

Ice cubes

How to do it

Fill cocktail shaker with ice and squeeze fresh lime juice. Add 25ml Gatehouse Gin, 20ml raspberry liqueur & 10ml Pimms and shake. Fill balloon glass with ice cubes and strain the mixture into the glass. Add ginger ale and stir. Garnish with orange slice and lime wheel.

George says: “We have used Pimms with a squeeze of fresh lime to add balance and the ginger ale adds a bit of bite to complement the Pimms and bring out the best in the gin.”

7. The gin mojito with a twist

Serves 1

40ml Gatehouse gin

10ml Fresh lime juice

2 tsp sugar

6 mint leaves

100ml sparkling apple juice

Crushed ice

How to do it

Muddle the mint leaves in a tumbler. Add the lime juice and sugar. Swirl until the sugar is dissolved. Add ice, apple juice, gin and swirl with a straw. Finally garnish with a sprig of mint and enjoy.

George says; “A modern twist on the classic Mojito – using Gatehouse gin rather than white rum and sparkling apple juice rather than soda. The juice complements the apples used in the gin offering a sweet and refreshing hit to the palette.”

Though, if you don’t fancy doing all the hard work then get yourself on a gin getaway. Book in at the multi-award winning CLC Duchally Country Estate, it's a manor house hotel with gin distillery (perfect!) with luxurious lodges nestled in acres of beautiful Scottish countryside. Trust us, you'll be signing up for a great time - let the fun be-gin!