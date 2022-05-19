This is the ultimate Father's Day gift for the Dad who LOVES coffee

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Is your dad always in the search for the perfect cup of coffee? We think we’ve found the perfect Father’s Day gift.

RELATED: Jamie Oliver's simple iced coffee hack will save you money

For Dad - or any coffee lover who can't get enough of delicious, locally-roasted brews - just imagine having a curated selection of local beans from across the country tailored precisely to his tastes… and delivered straight to his door! And right now, there's a special discount plus free shipping!

MORE: Kate Middleton's coffee order is healthier than you think

A gift subscription to Trade Coffee starts at just $40 - or for a gift that will really perk up your loved one, go with 12 bags for a discounted $216 - that's 10% off the regular price of $240.

Gift Coffee Subscription, from $40, Trade Coffee

And right now, if you order a regular custom six-bag bundle, you'll get $36 off!

How does it work? All you have to do to subscribe is take a fun quiz about your coffee drinking habits and preference. Trade's 'human powered algorithm' then uses expert-backed data to create your coffee profile, recommendations and bespoke selection.

Then, you’ll receive your perfect matches from over 60 local roasters.

Classic Chemex Pour Over Coffee Maker, $42, Trade Coffee

And if you’re not happy with the results, there’s a “first-match” guarantee - they’ll replace the first coffee selection for free if you’re not satisfied.

Mizudashi Cold Brew Pot, $22.50, Trade Coffee

You can also shop for more gifts for the coffee aficionado, from cold brew pots to chic pour over coffee makers.

With Trade Coffee, finding a gift for your favorite coffee-lover is easier than you might think.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.