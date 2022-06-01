Fed up of boring salad? These 3 recipes will spruce up your summer lunches In partnership with Pink Lady® Apples

As the weather gets warmer and we start spending more time socialising in the sun, there’s only one thing to consider having for your summer lunches: a mouth-watering, fruity-inspired salad.

Whether you want to jazz up your lunchtime meal, impress your friends at a picnic in the park or celebrate the Jubilee weekend in style, we have the ultimate ingredient to add some finesse to your bog-standard salads and let you escape the trap of a boring lunch: a Pink Lady® apple.

Not limited to a tasty snack, these apples will delight all your senses. Hand-picked for the best quality, they add a crisp crunch, juicy boost and delicious natural sweetness that elevates even the simplest of recipes.

Need some salad inspiration? Read on to find the tastiest salad recipes to try this summer.

Invigorating Pink Lady® apple and crayfish Salad

Ingredients:

- 2 Pink Lady® apples, cored and thinly sliced

- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

- ½ tsp garlic puree

- Zest and juice ½ lemon

- Pinch chilli flakes, optional

- 2 sprigs tarragon, leaves stripped and chopped

- 160g cooked crayfish tails

- 100g red chicory, leaves separated

- ½ small fennel bulb, thinly sliced

Method:

1. Heat the extra virgin olive oil in a small frying pan over a low heat and cook the garlic puree gently for 1 minute. Add the lemon zest, juice, tarragon , chilli (optional) and season well.

2. Add the crayfish and cook for a further minute until warm.

3. Serve the apple, chicory and fennel on a plate, spooning over the crayfish and dressing to taste. See, super easy!

Refreshingly tasty apple, watermelon and goat’s cheese salad

Ingredients:

- 2 Pink Lady® apples

- 1/3 cucumber, peeled and sliced

- 180g watermelon, cut into chunks

- ¼ small red onion, thinly sliced

- ½ tsp coriander seeds, crushed

- ½ tbsp red wine vinegar

- ½ tbsp extra virgin olive oil

- 50g rocket leaves

- A few sprigs of mint, leaves only

- 50g soft French goat’s cheese

Method:

1. Cut the apples into quarters and remove the cores. Slice each quarter thinly and diagonally.

2. Place apples into a bowl with the cucumber, watermelon, onion and coriander seeds. Season the mix to taste.

3. Drizzle over the vinegar and olive oil, and toss.

4. Serve the rocket on a plate and top with the apple salad.

5. Sprinkle with mint, scatter the goat’s cheese and serve.

Tasty apple, rocket, chickpea and feta salad

Ingredients:

- 3 tbsp sherry vinegar

- 2 tbsp olive oil

- 1-2 tbsp grated horseradish, to taste

- 1 pinch caster sugar

- 2 x 400g cans of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

- 3-4 medium Pink Lady® apples, cored and chopped

- 1 bag of rocket

- 1 small bunch of mint, leaves chopped

- 200g pack of feta cheese, crumbled

Method:

1. Mix the sherry vinegar, olive oil, horseradish and sugar in a large bowl and season with salt and black pepper.

2. Place the chickpeas and chopped apples in the bowl and mix, coating the mix well with the dressing.

3. Toss in the rocket and mint and place on a serving dish. Crumble the feta on top and serve like a pro!

Discover more recipes you can make with Pink Lady® apples here.