3 Frighteningly good recipes to try for Halloween: From poison toffee apples to a wicked apple martini

3 Frighteningly good recipes to try for Halloween

It’s official, spooky season is finally here and whether you’re hosting a top-notch Halloween party or watching scary movies on the sofa in your pyjamas, the right snacks and drinks are a must! And here at HELLO! we’ve found the ultimate ingredient…

Pink Lady® apples are crisp, juicy and perfectly sweet, having been harvested after 200 days of growing in the sunshine, making them the best addition to your warming autumn recipes. Ideal for cooking as they hold their shape, these premium apples can be added to your favourite Halloween dessert pies or crumbles, pressed into a fresh juice, or covered in a delicious toffee sauce for a satisfying sweet crunch, delicious!

Celebrate Halloween in style with our top three recipes for terrifying party bites and wicked cocktails using Pink Lady® apples, that will be sure to go down a treat - no tricks here, we can assure you!

How to make frightening ‘poison’ toffee apples

Ingredients

2 cups of sugar

1 tube of liquid glucose

3-4 cups of water

1 tube of black food colouring

6 Pink Lady® apples

6 strong sticks cut from a tree and dried

Method

1. Firstly, line a baking tray with greaseproof paper.

2. At the stalk end, insert the sticks into the apples.

3. Put the sugar, water and glucose into a pan.

4. Without stirring, bring the mix to the boil and cook until it reaches the ‘cracking’ stage.

5. Add the black food colouring at 135°C when the mixture has come to a soft ‘crack’.

6. At 150°C, quickly dip the apples into the sugar mixture, letting the excess drip off and placed on the lined baking tray.

7. Leave to set and cool for 20 mins.

Top tip! If the mixture starts to cool when dipping the apples in the mixture, simply place back on your hob and reheat.

How to make chilling Pink Lady® apple martinis

Ingredients

40ml of vodka

15ml of fresh pressed Pink Lady® apple juice

15ml Apple Sourz

Method

1. Pour the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Replace the lid and shake!

3. Strain the mixture into a glass and enjoy, or for an alcoholic-free version, serve it virgin without the vodka.

How to make spell-bindingly good honey-dried apple crisps

Ingredients

2 tbsp of running honey

2 Pink Lady® apples

Method

1. Slice the apple thinly with a sharp knife into 3mm thickness and discard any pips, leaving the core intact.

2. Arrange the slices on a wire rack placed over a baking tray and brush one side with half of the honey.

3. Bake the apples for 15 minutes.

4. Remove the apples, turn them over and brush the other side with the remaining honey.

5. Bake for another 10-15 minutes until the slices are golden and crispy.

6. Lay out the slices on a sheet of baking parchment and leave to cool. Then enjoy!

