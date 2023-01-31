Fish is a superfood: 3 easy recipes to boost your immunity In partnership with Alaska Seafood

With a cold spell still upon us, many of us are seeking easy ways to boost our immunity and eat well. Adding more fish to your diet is a great place to start, with the NHS advising that many of us fail to hit two portions a week, one to be oily fish such as salmon.

Packed with omega 3 fatty acids, a superfood such as salmon is essential for maintaining a healthy heart, good vision and decreasing risk factors for disease. Fish and seafood, especially when sourced sustainably, also makes for a delicious alternative to meat in many of your favourite meals.

The 34,000-mile coastline found along the Pacific Ocean is home to an abundant selection of seafood such as salmon, pollock, prawns, crab and cod. Regarded as one of the world's cleanest waters where fish are free to swim wild, the seafood found here is firmer, lower fat and more rich in taste and nutrients with an exceptionally high level of omega 3.

Proudly fishing the North Pacific Ocean, Wild Alaska Seafood maintains sustainable and responsible fishing to protect the fisheries and surrounding habitat for generations to come. Best of all? You can pick it up at your local supermarket, with Waitrose, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrison’s and Asda all stocking a wide selection of fresh, frozen and tinned options.

We’ve selected three easy receipes using Wild Alaska Seafood to refresh your midweek meals and power up your health…

Alaska Firecracker Salmon

Ingredients

- 4 x 125g fillets of wild Alaska salmon

- 2 tbsp toasted sesame oil

- 2 tbsp light soy sauce

- 2 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

- 1 green and 1 red chilli, deseeded and thinly sliced

- 2 tsp freshly grated root ginger

- Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime

- 2 yellow or red peppers, deseeded and sliced

- 1 red onion, thinly sliced

- 1 tbsp vegetable oil

- 4 bunches of cherry tomatoes on-the-vine

- Freshly ground black pepper

- Chopped fresh chives or flat leaf parsley and lime wedges, to garnish

Method

Mix the sesame oil, soy sauce, sweet chilli sauce, chillies, ginger, lime zest and lime juice. This is your marinade.

Place the salmon into a shallow, non-metallic dish.

Pour the marinade over the salmon, then cover and leave for at least 20 minutes.

Preheat the grill. Put the peppers and onion onto a large baking tray, sprinkle with a little vegetable oil and grill for 3-4 minutes. Turn the vegetables and arrange the salmon fillets on top. Drizzle the marinade over the fish and vegetables.

Grill for 5-6 minutes, add the tomato bunches and grill for 2-3 minutes more. Sprinkle with black pepper and serve, scattered with chopped fresh chives or flat leaf parsley, with lime wedges on the side.

Alaska pollock with smoked bacon, lettuce and peas

Ingredients

- 1 tbsp olive oil

- 2 Little Gem lettuces, quartered

- 100g smoked bacon lardons

- A knob of butter

- 1 small onion, peeled and finely diced

- 200g frozen peas

- 4 Alaska pollock fillets

- 3 tbsp crème fraiche

- A small handful of fresh chives and dill, chopped

- Lemon

- Sea salt flakes

- Freshly ground black pepper

Method

Heat a large frying pan over a high heat until smoking. Toss the lettuce quarters in the olive oil and add to the hot pan. Sear the lettuce on both sides until coloured then remove from the pan and leave to one side.

Add the lardons and gently fry until lightly browned.

Add the butter to the pan and allow to melt before adding the onion. Fry gently, taking care not to let it brown. Once cooked, add the peas to the pan and allow to cook for a couple of minutes then push the mixture to the side of the pan.

Lightly season the pollock fillets and add to the pan. Gently cook the fillets on either side then add the crème fraiche and lettuce to the pan, allowing to bubble for a couple more minutes.

Sprinkle over the chopped herbs and serve immediately.

Mob Kitchen Alaska salmon egg fried rice

Ingredients

- 400g canned alaska salmon

- 5 spring onions

- 4 eggs

- 3 tbsp reduced salt soy sauce

- 2 cloves of garlic

- 2 fresh red chillies

- 2 x 250g pouches of cooked rice

- Handful of coriander (to serve)

- Large knob of ginger

- Salt

- Vegetable oil

Method

Start by dicing all your vegetables (spring onions, chilli, garlic and ginger).

Heat a frying pan with a glug of vegetable oil, add your chopped veg and stir (saving some chilli and spring onion for garnish).

Add in your canned salmon and stir it through.

At this point, add the rice straight from the pouches. Fry for a couple of minutes.

Crack your eggs into and bowl along with a big pinch of salt and whisk.

Make a well in your frying pan and pour the whisked egg into the middle. rice and drop in the eggy mixture. Start mixing the egg with your spoon. As it cooks, fold it into the rice.

Drizzle over your soy sauce, scatter over your leftover chilli flakes, spring onions and chopped coriander, then tuck in!

Find Alaska Seafood in all major supermarkets. For more recipe inspiration, visit wildalaskaseafood.co.uk.