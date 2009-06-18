Shoe heaven on the high street as Jimmy Choo teams up with H&M

For all those who've dreamed of lining their wardrobes with pairs of Jimmy Choos but have previously been challenged by the upmarket footwear's price tag, their prayers have been answered. The luxury shoe brand has teamed up with high street favourite H&M to create an affordable line of shoes and bags.



Favoured by style-conscious A-listers, and a favourite of Sarah Jessica Parker's shoe-obsessed character Carrie in Sex And The City, the Jimmy Choo designs are sure to be greeted enthusiastically when they go on sale in 200 stores on November 14.



Prices for the coveted pieces start from as little as £30 for a pair of ballet pumps, up to £170 for the most expensive designs. There will also be a range of women's clothing to complement the accessories.



"Jimmy Choo will bring to H&M a sophisticated, fashion forward, accessible and glamorous collection - the perfect party pieces to wear out at night,' said co-founder Tamara Mellon of the collaboration. "It's such a privilege to design a collection to appeal to fashion savvy, street smart women."



And it's not just the ladies who will benefit from the new partnership. The footwear label, which usually charges over £1,000 for a bag and around £400 for a pair of shoes, is also planning to create a collection of bags, shoes and clothing for men.



The new partnership is the latest in a series of high-profile collaborations for H&M. In the past it has teamed up with singers Madonna and Kylie Minogue to produce new clothing lines and leading designers like Stella McCartney, Roberto Cavalli and Matthew Williamson.