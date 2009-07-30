Original supermodel Twiggy still radiating glamour on outing with young fashion pack

Click here to see Twiggy filming her return as the face of Olay - 25 years after she first modelled for the skincare brand.

Twiggy showed why she's still worthy of her 'original supermodel' tag this week – holding her own in the company of the younger generation's most striking beauties.



Even flanked by fellow M&S star Erin O'Connor and Silent Witness actress Emilia Fox at a London screening, the cool blonde – who is just shy of 60 - still managed to draw every eye in the room.



The fashion icon exuded glamour in one of the signature boy suits she's worn since the Sixties, given a sharp edge by a funky, multi-coloured trim. Her outfit was finished off with a ruffled new romantic style shirt and chic white boots.



Twiggy, who shares her secrets to looking good in this week's HELLO! magazine, was also accompanied by her lookalike daughter Carly, also a model.



It was a real fashioniasta's dream come true as the lovely ladies got a sneak peak at Audrey Tautou new flick's Coco Before Chanel, about the legendary fashion maven's early years.



Want more info about looking radiant at any age? Turn to our special on the Calendar Girls stars and their age-defying beauty tricks.