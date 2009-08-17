﻿

Fashion queen Naomi Campbell meets real-life royal Rania of Jordan

She recently attended Glastonbury with Prime Minister's wife Sarah Brown and bonded with the first lady of Turkey over women's issues.

And now Naomi Campbell can boast of another high-profile friend from the world of international diplomacy.

The darling of fashion renewed her acquaintance with Queen Rania of Jordan during a break in Saint Tropez.

Holidaying with her boyfriend, Russian billionaire Vladimir Doronin, the Streatham-born model met up with the Middle Eastern royal on the dockside at Club 55 – the most famous club in the resort.

The two ladies greeted each other warmly with a handshake and a kiss before Naomi introduced her partner to Rania.

It's been seven years since the pair, both well-known for their charity work, got to know each other at a fundraising gala in France and they looked delighted to catch up.

