Fashion queen Naomi Campbell meets real-life royal Rania of Jordan
And now Naomi Campbell can boast of another high-profile friend from the world of international diplomacy.
The darling of fashion renewed her acquaintance with Queen Rania of Jordan during a break in Saint Tropez.
Holidaying with her boyfriend, Russian billionaire Vladimir Doronin, the Streatham-born model met up with the Middle Eastern royal on the dockside at Club 55 – the most famous club in the resort.
The two ladies greeted each other warmly with a handshake and a kiss before Naomi introduced her partner to Rania.
It's been seven years since the pair, both well-known for their charity work, got to know each other at a fundraising gala in France and they looked delighted to catch up.