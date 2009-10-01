Suri Cruise sets the standard for the junior style posse October 01, 2009 - 13:52 BST hellomagazine.com As Tom and Katie's little girl knows you're never too young to show off your fashion chops Comments GALLERY Tom Cruise says he loves the photos the paparazzi take of his and Katie Holmes' little princess, and it's easy to see why. At the age of three, Suri is as cute as button and loves to dress up in fashionable clothes she picks out herself All photos: © Getty Images, Rex suri-cruise More on: Suri Cruise fashion wardrobe clothes dress