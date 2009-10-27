Suri Cruise lives up to her name in a fairytale princess outfit
The dainty outfit was finished off with a pair of fetching T-bar gold sandals, giving her the air of a fairytale royal – a perfect look was for a girl whose name means princess in Hebrew.
She was clearly having fun on the mother and daughter trip, dancing delightedly around an arts and crafts store. At one point Suri even sat on the counter to get a closer look at what her mum was buying.
Her movie star dad says that the toddler - who was recently seen out in a pair of lovely pair of silvery kitten heels - picks her own clothes.
Usually that involves little lady dresses and dress-to-impress footwear. So that really ruled out witches' garb, skeleton bodystockings or a Frankenstein costume.
