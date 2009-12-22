Bar Refaeli swings by to present new lingerie range in racy campaign

For any gentlemen looking for last minute present inspiration for the special lady in their lives, Bar Refaeli might just have the answer.



Leonardo DiCaprio's on-off girlfriend showcases the new collection of lingerie for Passionista.



And the stunning shots make it easy to see why she captured the heart of one of Hollywood's leading men.



Bar reclines on a wooden swing in the ads, in which she wears a selection of underwear from the company's Spring/Summer collection.



The Israeli model is rumoured to have reunited with her boyfriend Leonardo, with whom she split in June.



Bar and Leo have apparently grown close again after she joined the actor for a secret holiday in the Bahamas in November.